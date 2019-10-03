Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in postseason debut
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has gone hitless in his first big league postseason game.
Choi came off the bench to pinch hit for Michael Brosseau in the ninth inning of the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday (local time). Facing Liam Hendricks, Choi swung on a 2-1 slider and grounded out to first.
Choi, first baseman who bats left-handed, began the game on the bench against the A's left-handed starter, Sean Manaea. And the starting first baseman, Yandy Diaz, led off the game with a solo shot and added another off Manaea in the third inning.
The Rays launched four home runs in the 5-1 victory.
The Rays will go on to meet the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, which starts in Houston on Friday.
This is the first postseason for Choi, who'd bounced around multiple organizations before finding his home with Tampa Bay.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
-
3
(2nd LD) Typhoon Mitag set to make landfall in S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS