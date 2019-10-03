Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump: N. Korea wants to talk, U.S. will talk to them

All Headlines 23:30 October 03, 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea wants to talk and the United States will be talking to them.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House, according to Reuters, as negotiators from the two countries were expected to meet in Sweden this weekend to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
