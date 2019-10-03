Trump: N. Korea wants to talk, U.S. will talk to them
All Headlines 23:30 October 03, 2019
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea wants to talk and the United States will be talking to them.
Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House, according to Reuters, as negotiators from the two countries were expected to meet in Sweden this weekend to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
(END)
