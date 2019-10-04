(LEAD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Trump's remarks, details; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will be talking to North Korea soon, indicating denuclearization negotiations will go ahead as planned despite the regime's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier this week.
Trump's remarks come as negotiators from the two countries are expected to meet in Sweden this weekend to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"They want to talk and we'll be talking to them soon. We'll see," he told reporters at the White House.
North Korea said Tuesday that the two sides had agreed to resume working-level discussions on Saturday following preliminary contact on Friday.
A day later, Pyongyang fired a new SLBM off its east coast in a likely move to increase its leverage ahead of the high-stakes talks.
Leaving Beijing for Stockholm Thursday, North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong-gil, struck an optimistic tone.
"(We) are heading to working-level negotiations with the U.S," he told reporters at Beijing International Capital Airport. "As the U.S. side sent a new signal, I bear high expectations and optimism, and I am also optimistic about the results."
The two sides have not had formal negotiations since the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without any agreement.
The new talks are expected to focus on finding common ground between U.S. demands for the North's complete and verified denuclearization and Pyongyang's demands for sanctions relief and security guarantees.
If the talks produce progress, a third summit between Trump and Kim is widely expected to happen before the end of the year.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
