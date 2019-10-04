Britain, France, Germany request U.N. meeting on N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany have requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council Friday to discuss North Korea's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, news reports said.
The request was made Thursday after North Korea announced the successful launch of a new SLBM a day earlier, AFP and Reuters quoted diplomats as saying.
The test came days before U.S. and North Korean officials are expected to resume working-level negotiations on denuclearizing the regime in Stockholm this weekend.
Submarine-launched missiles are harder to detect than ground-based ones, increasing the threat posed to the U.S. and its allies.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban the North from testing ballistic missile technology. They also impose tough economic sanctions on the regime in a bid to stop the development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM