(LEAD) U.S. says N.K. test was of short to medium range ballistic missile, fired from sea-based platform
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that North Korea's latest test was of a short to medium range ballistic missile, which was fired from a sea-based platform.
"As we understand it, North Korea fired a short to medium range ballistic missile some 280 miles into the" East Sea, JCS spokesman Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a press briefing. "And what we know is that the missile was fired from a sea-based platform."
Asked to clarify, he said there was no indication it was launched from a submarine.
North Korea announced that it successfully tested a new submarine launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, raising tensions ahead of the resumption of working-level talks with the U.S. on denuclearization in Stockholm this weekend.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono discussed the North Korean launch in a phone call Thursday.
Esper and Kono "agreed that the North Korea tests are unnecessarily provocative and do not set the stage for diplomacy and that North Korea should cease these tests," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said at the same briefing.
