Korean-language dailies

-- Poll shows 48 pct think Moon communicates with public well, down from 81 pct in 2 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Politics of division forcing people onto streets (Kookmin Daily)

-- Typhoon Mitag leaves 10 people dead, 4 others missing (Donga llbo)

-- Trump expects talks to be held with N. Korea, N. Korea voices optimism (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors summon wife of justice minister, 27 days after her indictment (Segye Times)

-- People couldn't stand impudence, flowed into the street (Chosun Ilbo)

-- People take to the street from Gwanghwamun Square to Seoul Station demanding Cho Kuk's resignation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Conservatives go all-out to counter candlelight vigil demanding prosecutorial reform (Hankyoreh)

-- African swine fever confirmed first in wild boar found dead in DMZ (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors summon wife of Minister Cho Kuk (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Conservatives poured into Gwanghwamun to demand Cho Kuk's resignation, criticize Moon government (Korea Economic Daily)

