Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All Headlines 14:00 October 04, 2019

Oct. 5

1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

1978 -- South Korea adopts the "Nature Protection Charter," which is comprised of seven resolutions highlighting South Koreans' duties and education for natural preservation.

1986 -- South Korea holds a closing ceremony for the 10th Asian Games in Seoul.

2009 -- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits North Korea and meets its leader Kim Jong-il. South Korea expresses concerns that a set of economic deals reached between the North and China during the premier's trip to Pyongyang may affect the implementation of U.N. sanctions against the North.

2013 -- Officials of South Korea and the United States met for talks but failed to narrow differences over how much of the cost South Korea should share to keep American troops on its soil.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!