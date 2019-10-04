Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 4

All Headlines 10:32 October 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Preliminary contact between U.S., N. Korea

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family

-- Regular parliamentary audit into government offices

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Parliamentary audit of finance ministry, financial regulator
(END)

