Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 4
All Headlines 10:32 October 04, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Preliminary contact between U.S., N. Korea
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family
-- Regular parliamentary audit into government offices
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Parliamentary audit of finance ministry, financial regulator
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
Most Saved
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.