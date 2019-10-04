Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 04, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/20 Sunny 10
(END)
