Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 October 04, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/20 Sunny 10

