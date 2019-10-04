(LEAD) Moon eyes multinational firms' participation if Kaesong complex reopened
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will make efforts to encourage multinational companies to invest in a now-shuttered industrial park, previously run jointly with North Korea, if operations at the factory zone are resumed.
He was responding to a request by Kim Ki-mun, chairman of the Korea Federation of SMEs to lure foreign companies into the factory zone in the future during his luncheon meeting with the heads of four local business lobby groups.
Seoul shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's border town of Kaesong in February 2016 in response to North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile tests. The reopening of the factory park hinges on progress on North Korea's denuclearization.
Kim asked Moon to make efforts to induce the participation of multinational companies in the zone as it will help open new business opportunities for Korean companies.
"If the Kaesong complex is reopened, I'll make it a factory zone where multinational companies can operate," Moon was quoted as saying by the Korea Federation of SMEs.
Moon's remarks appear to be in line with his vision of seeking inter-Korean economic cooperation through the support of the international community.
During his speech at the U.N. General Assembly last month, Moon proposed turning the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which bisects the two Koreas, into an international peace zone with the help of the United Nations.
Friday's luncheon also brought together Park Yong-maan, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI); Sohn Kyung-shik, head of the Korea Employers Federation; and Kim Young-ju, chief of the Korea International Trade Association.
The meeting, the first of its kind in three months, was held to discuss ways to prop up the slowing economy.
As for the plan to expand the 52-hour workweek system to companies with 50 to 299 employees next week, Moon said the government is preparing measures to make up for the shortcomings of the system, taking into account small and medium-sized enterprises' troubles, and will unveil them soon.
For smaller firms, the shorter workweek system serves as a financial burden amid an economic downturn.
The meeting comes amid growing concerns that the South Korean economy is losing steam on faltering exports and sluggish domestic demand.
South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first on-year drop in headline inflation since the government began compiling related data in 1965.
The government has dismissed concerns about deflation, but a set of economic data points to slackening economic momentum.
South Korea's exports, one of the main economic pillars, sank 11.7 percent on-year in September, hit by weak chip prices and a yearlong trade row between the United States and China.
The South has been grappling with Japan's restrictions on exports of key high-tech materials to Seoul since July.
