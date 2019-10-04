Seoul stocks up, Korean won soars late Friday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Friday morning, while the Korean won surged against the U.S. dollar on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,033.66 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks rose Thursday (local time) on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates followings signs of a slowing economy. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.47 percent to close at 26,201.04.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed, though tech and chemical shares were strong.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.64 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.52 percent, while South Korea's top refiner SK Innovation added 1.23 percent.
Auto shares were weak. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.17 percent, and its sister company Kia Motors plunged 2.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.40 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 9.60 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
4
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM