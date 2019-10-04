794 cases of workplace harassment reported in 2 months following law implementation
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- About 800 cases of workplace harassment have been reported to the labor ministry since a new law aimed at preventing harassment in the workplace took effect in July, government data showed Friday.
The data, submitted by the ministry to the Environment and Labor Committee at the National Assembly, revealed that a total of 794 cases of various forms of harassment at work by superiors were reported through Sept. 19 from July 16, when the revised law on labor standards, commonly called the workplace anti-bullying law, went into effect after a six-month grace period.
Abusive words topped the list of all cases with 353 cases, followed by unfair treatment in personnel affairs with 209 cases and bullying and backbiting with 93 cases.
By industry, 158 cases concerned workplace harassment in manufacturing, 119 cases in business facility management and 96 cases in health and welfare services.
Under the new law, workplace harassment is defined as an act of incurring physical or mental suffering or a worsening of the work environment by employers or workers using their status or power to behave beyond the scope of working norms.
If workplace harassment is reported, employers should immediately investigate it and take proper action, such as preventing victims from working with perpetrators in the same place.
If retaliatory or discriminatory measures are taken against victims or those who report abusive conduct, employers could face a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of up to 30 million won (US$25,423).
But critics say the law lacks effective controls on workplace harassment as it does not stipulate the punishment for a perpetrator. The labor ministry is focusing its efforts on issuing administrative guidance to each workplace so that it will be prepared to prevent or deal with all forms of harassment at work.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
4
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM