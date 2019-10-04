Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM/SEOUL -- U.S. and North Korean officials were set to meet in Sweden on Friday, the eve of their formal working-level nuclear talks, after the communist nation ratcheted up tensions with a test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The two sides are expected to have "preliminary contact" in Stockholm in the morning (local time) before their first official negotiations since the no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.
----------------
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will be talking to North Korea soon, indicating denuclearization negotiations will go ahead as planned despite the regime's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier this week.
Trump's remarks come as negotiators from the two countries are expected to meet in Sweden this weekend to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
----------------
(3rd LD) U.S. says N.K. missile was fired from sea-based platform, not submarine
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that North Korea's latest missile launch appeared to have come from a sea-based platform, not a submarine.
The comments come after North Korea said it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast Wednesday.
----------------
N.K.'s official newspaper calls SLBM 'time bomb' and 'most fearful dagger' for enemies
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper said Friday that this week's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) represents a "grave statement" to hostile forces, calling the weapon a "time bomb" and the "most fearful dagger" for its enemies.
On Thursday, North Korea claimed that its test-firing of a new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3 a day earlier had been successful, adding that it "ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat" to the communist state.
----------------
S. Korea's economic fundamentals remain solid: Moody's
SEJONG -- A senior official of global rating agency Moody's Investors Service has said that the overall fundamentals of the South Korean economy are solid, the finance ministry said Friday.
Moody's managing director of sovereign risk, Yves Lemay, made the comment in a meeting with South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom in London after Kim asked Moody's to take into account South Korea's policies in evaluating its rating on Seoul.
----------------
Foreign auto sales rise 17 pct on new models
SEOUL -- Imported vehicle sales in South Korea rose 17 percent last month helped by an increased supply of new models, but demand for Japanese autos remained weak amid an extended boycott against the neighboring country's export curbs, industry data showed Friday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 20,204 in September, up from 17,222 a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).
----------------
(LEAD) Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases
SEJONG -- South Korea is making seamless disinfection efforts to stem the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), including extending a lockdown on northern areas of the country and culling more pigs as a part of preventive measures.
In less than three weeks since the country's first-ever outbreak of the deadly animal disease, South Korea has confirmed 13 ASF cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday. Four cases were added in just the past two days.
(END)
