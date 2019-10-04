Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 30 -- N.K.'s U.N. ambassador urges U.S. to come to nuclear talks with new proposal
Oct. 1 -- N. Korea says it agreed with U.S. to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
2 -- S. Korea says N.K. fires what appears to be submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into East Sea
3 -- N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-- N.K. top nuke envoy arrives in Beijing en route to Sweden for talks with U.S.
-- N.K. nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-- Trump says U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-- N. Korean envoy arrives in Sweden for nuke talks with U.S.
-- Britain, France, Germany request U.N. meeting on N.K. missile launch
(END)
