Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
Kim vows to 'always stand by' China in message to Xi
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to "always stand by" China in a message sent to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's founding anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
"Our party, government and people fully support the Chinese party, government and people in their struggle to defend the stability and the core interests of the country and achieve sustained development, and will always stand by them on the path of defending and glorifying socialism," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim "expressed the firm conviction that the relations of friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and China would develop with added vitality day by day in line with the needs of the new era and the common desire of the peoples of the two countries," KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and the United States agreed to resume their working-level nuclear talks this week, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday, citing a statement from a senior diplomat.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Washington and Pyongyang agreed to hold "preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Choe did not mention the venue for the upcoming talks.
------------
N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired what was believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, demonstrating its nuclear delivery capabilities just days before resuming denuclearization talks with the United States.
The missile, believed to be a type of Pukguksong, a North Korean SLBM, was fired from off the east coast near Wonsan in an easterly direction at 7:11 a.m. and flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The high altitude means the missile was fired at a high angle, and if it had been fired at a normal angle, it would have flown a much longer distance.
------------
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that it has successfully test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), boasting that the success "ushered in a new phase" in its self-defense capabilities just two days before resuming nuclear talks with the United States.
The North's Academy of Defence Science succeeded in test-firing the "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" in waters off Wonsan Bay of the East Sea on Wednesday morning, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding that the missile was fired "in vertical mode."
"The test-firing scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries," KCNA said.
(END)
