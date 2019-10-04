KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,500 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 40,950 DN 700
HITEJINRO 27,000 DN 600
Yuhan 220,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 21,950 DN 600
SGBC 38,350 DN 250
LOTTE 35,250 DN 500
AK Holdings 32,550 DN 50
Binggrae 56,700 DN 500
Hyosung 83,900 DN 600
GCH Corp 19,750 DN 650
Nongshim 245,500 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 134,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 67,600 UP 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 106,000 0
SK hynix 80,300 UP 800
DaelimInd 97,400 DN 2,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 DN50
KiaMtr 42,750 DN 1,550
Youngpoong 578,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,900 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,150 DN 350
Kogas 39,800 0
Hanwha 24,200 0
DB HiTek 15,750 DN 100
CJ 77,800 DN 3,800
JWPHARMA 27,400 DN 650
LGInt 16,100 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 6,440 DN 20
SBC 16,100 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 DN 950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 0
POSCO 218,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 95,000 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,050 DN 500
