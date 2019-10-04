KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 4,125 DN 60
DB INSURANCE 49,150 DN 1,350
SamsungElec 48,000 UP 400
NHIS 12,300 DN 150
SK Discovery 21,700 DN 200
LS 45,950 DN 250
GC Corp 111,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 31,300 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 218,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 123,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 DN 100
SKC 39,400 DN 300
GS Retail 40,250 DN 1,300
Ottogi 562,000 DN 7,000
KSOE 122,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 17,400 DN 100
OCI 68,100 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 150
KorZinc 435,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,640 DN 130
SYC 48,850 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 43,600 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 50
S-Oil 98,500 UP 700
LG Innotek 116,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 230,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,200 DN 3,450
KumhoPetrochem 70,200 UP 500
KISWire 22,800 DN 500
LotteFood 428,500 DN 13,500
NEXENTIRE 8,930 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 82,400 DN 700
KCC 209,000 DN 5,000
TONGYANG 1,480 DN 30
Daesang 21,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,380 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,400 DN 250
IlyangPharm 20,000 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,860 DN 40
