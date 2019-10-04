KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 11,000 UP 350
HtlShilla 79,800 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 39,600 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 106,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 58,700 DN 1,100
HankookShellOil 332,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 13,800 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,800 DN 1,250
TaekwangInd 1,113,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 6,010 DN 20
KAL 22,800 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,545 DN 175
LG Corp. 67,100 DN 1,000
SsangyongMtr 2,785 DN 45
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 50
L&L 12,400 DN 250
NamyangDairy 485,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,700 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,900 DN 650
Shinsegae 247,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 242,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,800 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 12,350 DN 400
S-1 96,600 DN 100
Hanchem 81,200 UP 200
DWS 37,900 DN 900
UNID 45,750 DN 350
KEPCO 25,150 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 400
SKTelecom 234,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 46,600 UP 150
HyundaiElev 87,900 DN 3,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,350 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,650 DN 200
SK 226,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,050 0
GKL 20,900 DN 300
Handsome 27,700 DN 1,000
WJ COWAY 86,100 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 123,500 DN 3,500
