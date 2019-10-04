KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,750 DN 200
KorElecTerm 44,000 DN 1,500
NamhaeChem 9,100 DN 30
DONGSUH 17,650 DN 50
BGF 5,960 DN 40
SamsungEng 16,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 87,900 0
PanOcean 4,385 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,250 DN 450
KT 26,950 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191000 DN3500
LG Uplus 13,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 1,000
KT&G 103,000 DN 500
DHICO 6,430 DN 180
LG Display 13,450 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,200 DN 500
NAVER 150,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 133,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 506,000 DN 4,000
DSME 29,350 DN 400
DSINFRA 6,050 DN 160
DWEC 4,640 DN 65
Donga ST 82,200 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 214,500 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 223,000 0
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 350
LGH&H 1,270,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 296,000 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 21,850 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,800 DN 2,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,550 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 66,400 UP 100
Celltrion 173,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,450 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,000 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(8th LD) 10 killed, 4 others missing as Typhoon Mitag hits S. Korea