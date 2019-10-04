KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,500 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 29,200 DN 550
GS 50,300 UP 650
CJ CGV 32,200 DN 950
HYUNDAILIVART 13,400 DN 200
LIG Nex1 34,600 DN 100
FILA KOREA 55,400 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,050 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 144,500 UP 500
LF 19,550 DN 650
FOOSUNG 8,670 UP 80
JW HOLDINGS 5,790 DN 180
SK Innovation 164,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 21,700 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 41,650 DN 200
Hansae 18,350 DN 650
LG HAUSYS 59,200 DN 500
Youngone Corp 34,700 DN 700
KOLON IND 41,600 DN 100
HanmiPharm 280,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 7,030 DN 30
emart 108,000 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 39,250 DN 2,300
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 3,500
COSMAX 70,400 DN 3,600
MANDO 32,800 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 320,500 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 64,000 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 34,050 DN 500
Netmarble 87,400 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S341500 DN1500
ORION 100,500 UP 2,800
BGF Retail 189,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 44,250 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 30,950 DN 1,250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,700 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 0
(END)
