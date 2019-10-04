Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties

All Headlines 16:18 October 04, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and Serbia held talks in the Balkan nation's capital city on Thursday (Serbia time) on ways to boost bilateral relations in various fields, such as trade and investment, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu met with his Serbian counterpart, Tatjana Conic, in Belgrade for their 7th round of policy council meetings, the ministry said in a release.

During the talks, they shared the evaluation that bilateral cooperation has greatly improved in such areas as trade, investment, IT and the environment and agreed to work together for further development of ties.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the talks, Yoon also asked for Serbia's continued support for and keen attention to Korean companies doing business there.

Conic, in response, expressed hope for continued discussions going forward with South Korea in the aforementioned fields, as well as development aid.

As of end-2018, South Korea has provided an accumulative US$8.07 million to Serbia in the form of official development aid (ODA), according to the ministry.

In this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu shakes hands with his Serbian counterpart, Tatjana Conic, assistant minister for bilateral affairs, ahead of their meeting in Belgrade, on Oct. 3, 2019. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea Serbia relations
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!