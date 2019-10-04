Body of landslide victim found in Busan
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- The body of a man buried in a landslide in the southern city of Busan was found Friday after 33 hours of rescue work, police said.
He is the last of the four victims of the landslide that crashed a house and a restaurant early Thursday after heavy rain brought by Typhoon Mitag.
The man, surnamed Kwon, and his parents were at his home at the time of the incident.
The bodies of his father and the owner of the restaurant were pulled from the rubble late Thursday. His mother was found dead on Friday morning.
The landslide occurred after the season's 18th typhoon hit South Korea's eastern and southern areas from late Wednesday until early Thursday.
The typhoon is blamed for deaths of 11 people, including Kwon, with three others remaining missing, according to authorities.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says N.K. missile was fired from sea-based platform, not submarine
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon