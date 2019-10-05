(Yonhap Interview) Hong Kong filmmaker makes late-life conversion to animation with 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'

"I've been making films for more than 30 years, and I think I've put a lot of energy into every movie, and my energy was drained. So my last movie was shown 10 years ago," the 71-year old director said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Friday. "I decided to stop making real-life movies and go into animation."

