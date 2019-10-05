Trump: U.S.-N.K. meeting being set up
All Headlines 00:36 October 05, 2019
WASHINGTON, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that a meeting with North Korea was being set up as negotiators from both countries were spotted in Sweden ahead of the expected resumption of denuclearization talks this weekend.
"We're dealing with North Korea. They want to meet, and we'll be meeting with them," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It's probably being set up as we speak, but we'll let you know. But North Korea would like to do something."
