All Headlines 09:05 October 05, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Citizens versus citizens' beyond ideological confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution's 'photo line' for influential figures to go into history (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution abolishes 'open summoning,' Cho Kuk family first subject to it (Donga llbo)
-- Chung Kyung-shim gets hospitalized ahead of prosecution's second summons (Segye Times)
-- Fury in Gwanghwamun, ruling party calls it 'rebellion' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Division of public opinion in Gwanghwamun, Seocho-dong; time for Yeouido to answer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution abolishes open summoning, photo line for lawmakers, business tycoons to disappear (Hankyoreh)
-- How did Lee Choon-jae become evil? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Office robots -- 10 times more efficient than humans -- are coming (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't financial support for social insurance expected to reach 30 trillion won in 5 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- New rules for summons will exclude media (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon hopes to invite global firms to Gaeseong (Korea Times)
(END)

