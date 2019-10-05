Korean-language dailies

-- 'Citizens versus citizens' beyond ideological confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution's 'photo line' for influential figures to go into history (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution abolishes 'open summoning,' Cho Kuk family first subject to it (Donga llbo)

-- Chung Kyung-shim gets hospitalized ahead of prosecution's second summons (Segye Times)

-- Fury in Gwanghwamun, ruling party calls it 'rebellion' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Division of public opinion in Gwanghwamun, Seocho-dong; time for Yeouido to answer (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution abolishes open summoning, photo line for lawmakers, business tycoons to disappear (Hankyoreh)

-- How did Lee Choon-jae become evil? (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Office robots -- 10 times more efficient than humans -- are coming (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't financial support for social insurance expected to reach 30 trillion won in 5 years (Korea Economic Daily)

