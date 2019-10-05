Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Citizens versus citizens' beyond ideological confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution's 'photo line' for influential figures to go into history (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution abolishes 'open summoning,' Cho Kuk family first subject to it (Donga llbo)
-- Chung Kyung-shim gets hospitalized ahead of prosecution's second summons (Segye Times)
-- Fury in Gwanghwamun, ruling party calls it 'rebellion' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Division of public opinion in Gwanghwamun, Seocho-dong; time for Yeouido to answer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution abolishes open summoning, photo line for lawmakers, business tycoons to disappear (Hankyoreh)
-- How did Lee Choon-jae become evil? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Office robots -- 10 times more efficient than humans -- are coming (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't financial support for social insurance expected to reach 30 trillion won in 5 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New rules for summons will exclude media (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon hopes to invite global firms to Gaeseong (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. says N.K. missile was fired from sea-based platform, not submarine