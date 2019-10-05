Today in Korean history
Oct. 6
1956 -- South Korea and the United States sign a treaty for amicable trade.
1972 -- Seoul's population hits 6 million as a rural exodus accelerates and the country's industrialization picks up steam.
1986 -- Samsung Electronics succeeds in developing the world's first miniature 4-millimeter videotape recorder.
2003 -- A gymnasium named after the late South Korean business tycoon Chung Ju-yung opens in Pyongyang. Senior figures with the Hyundai business group, the leading South Korean investor in North Korea, and government officials participate in the opening ceremony, held after three years of construction.
2004 -- The United States announces it will significantly delay a plan to reduce the number of its troops stationed in South Korea.
2008 -- President Lee Myung-bak proposes a tripartite summit with Japan and China on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Summit.
2010 -- South Korea and the European Union seal a bilateral free trade agreement.
2012 -- A North Korean soldier defects to South Korea after shooting two superiors to death.
2014 -- After its five-month probe, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office blames the deadly sinking of the 6,825-ton ferry Sewol on cargo overloading, an illegal redesigning of the ship to increase its cargo load and the steersman's poor helmsmanship.
2016 -- Typhoon Chaba kills seven in the southern part of South Korea, with three more people missing amid strong winds and heavy rains in the region.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. says N.K. missile was fired from sea-based platform, not submarine