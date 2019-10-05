Rays' Choi Ji-man hitless in 1st postseason start
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man is still searching for his first postseason hit.
The South Korean first baseman went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday (local time). The Astros won the first game of the best-of-five series 6-2.
This was Choi's first postseason start. He began the Rays' Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday on the bench and grounded out in a pinch-hit at-bat in the ninth inning of a 5-1 victory.
With right-hander Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros on Friday, Choi, left-handed, got into the starting lineup, batting third and playing first base.
The game didn't start well for Choi, who struck out looking at a 95.2 mph fastball in the top of the first inning. He drew a walk in the fourth inning but struck out again in the seventh.
Choi came on against new Houston pitcher Will Harris with men at the corners at two outs in the top eighth, and the Rays down 6-2. But Choi missed on a chance to close the gap further, as he grounded out to third base.
The two teams will be back at it in Houston at 8:07 p.m. Saturday (local time), or 10:07 a.m. Sunday in Seoul.
