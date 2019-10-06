Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
All Headlines 02:16 October 06, 2019
STOCKHOLM/SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top nuclear negotiator said Saturday that the much-anticipated working-level talks with the United States broke down, accusing Washington of coming to the talks "empty ended."
Kim Myong-gil made the remark in front of the North's Embassy in Stockholm after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun. The meeting marked the first negotiations between the two sides since February's no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
