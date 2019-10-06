Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 06, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 22/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/14 Sunny 20
Cheongju 22/14 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/15 Sunny 20
Gwangju 24/15 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/18 Rain 60
Daegu 22/15 Sunny 20
Busan 23/16 Sunny 20
(END)
