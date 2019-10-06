Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea to rev up efforts to strengthen ties with China

All Headlines 10:03 October 06, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday vowed to develop the country's relations with China "regardless of the international situation" as they marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties.

In a commentary, the Rodong Sinmun, the country's mouthpiece, also said the development of their relations is "fully in accordance" with the interests of the two sides.

"No matter how the international situation changes, it is the firm will of our party and the government to inherit the friendly relations between the two countries and develop them to a new level," the newspaper said.

Referring to a series of reciprocal visits by the two countries' officials, as well as cooperative projects between the two sides, the newspaper said efforts are under way to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Pyongyang and Beijing have been tightening their strong ties in recent months, with their leaders holding five summit talks since March last year.

In a show of their strong ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang in June, marking the first trip by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.

"Our people will, as in the past, hold hands with the Chinese people and continue our struggle for regional peace and a security guarantee ... and put an all-out effort to continue development of the two countries' friendly ties," the newspaper said.

In this file photo taken June 21, 2019, and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un take a walk at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Rodong Sinmun #NK-China relations
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!