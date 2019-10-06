S. Korea suffers sharpest exports drop among major exporters
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea logged the sharpest drop in exports in the first seven months of the year among the world's top 10 largest nations in terms of outbound shipments, data showed Sunday.
According to the monthly data compiled by the World Trade Organization, South Korea's exports dropped 8.94 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier to US$317.3 billion, followed by Hong Kong with a 6.74 percent sink, Germany with a 5.49 percent drop, Japan with a 5.03 percent decline and Britain with a 4.62 percent fall.
Despite a yearlong trade row with the Untied States, China's exports gained 0.59 percent on-year during the cited period. The U.S. suffered a 0.9 percent drop in its exports, the data showed.
Overall, the 10 nations, including Italy, France and the Netherlands, logged combined exports of $5.6 trillion, down 2.84 percent from a year earlier, marking the first drop since 2016, when the comparable figure was a negative 5.14 percent.
The country's exports sank 11.7 percent on-year in September, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month, hurt by still weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong American-Sino trade war.
Outbound shipments reached $44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
4
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
-
2
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
3
Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
4
(URGENT) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(6th LD) U.S., N. Korea resume nuclear talks in Sweden after monthslong hiatus