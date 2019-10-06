Retail investors' top picks suffer losses in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The top 10 stocks most favored by retail investors suffered some 18 percent losses during the third quarter of the year, while foreign investors enjoyed decent gains from their top picks, data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange, retail investors' top 10 picks delivered an average 18.83 percent loss in the July-September period.
In contrast, offshore investors top 10 most favored stocks reported an average 18.86 percent gain during the cited period, they showed.
During the cited period, the country's main bourse suffered a 3.17 percent dip, and the tech-laden KOSDAQ declined 9.96 percent compared with a year earlier.
Individuals' top 10 stocks include Helixmith Co., a biomedical firm listed on the KOSDAQ, LG Chem Ltd., LG Electronics Co. and LG Display Co., which are LG Group affiliates listed on the KOSPI.
Foreign investors' top picks include Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., oil refiner S-Oil and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, the Korea Aerospace Industries Co.
