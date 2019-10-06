(News Focus) Breakdown of U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks shows difficulty of bridging gap

"I would have to assume at this point Kim's next move would be to visit Xi Jinping as has been rumored for sometime," said Harry Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest. "He can lobby Xi, claiming to have been reasonable and wanted a diplomatic solution. He will likely ask China for unofficial sanctions relief, such as less checks of goods coming across the border or even a massive increase in legal tourism — something that is not under sanction."