Big slugger for KBO postseason entrant stresses importance of 'small things'
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- There are few things small about the Kiwoom Heroes' slugger Jerry Sands, not his 193-centimeter, 105-kilogram frame, nor his offensive numbers.
But ahead of his club's first postseason game in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) this year Sunday, Sands spoke of the importance of paying attention to small details.
"In the regular season, small things aren't quite as magnified as they are in these big games," Sands told Yonhap News Agency at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where the Heroes were to host the LG Twins in Game 1 of the best-of-five first round playoff series.
"From a personal stand point, I have to do the small things," he went on. "Small things are going to be huge. We have to make sure we score runs when we can and limit mistakes."
And Sands will be a key figure for the Heroes in the run scoring department. He led the KBO with 113 RBIs in the regular season, and the Heroes, as a team, scored more runs than any team in the 144-game season with 780.
The Heroes also had the top four players in the KBO in the runs scored category, led by Kim Ha-seong with 112.
Sands said he won't put any added pressure on himself just because he was the top RBI man in the regular season.
"I am not going to change anything to try to create runs," he said. "When the situation happens, I just have to be able to do my job, and my job is to drive in runs."
This is Sands' second straight postseason appearance. Last year, Sands joined the Heroes late in the regular season and appeared in only 25 games and still belted out 12 home runs with 37 RBIs.
Sands said the biggest difference this year compared with a year ago is he doesn't feel like he has much left to prove.
"Last year, I was just trying to continue to show what I had, in order to get a job for the next year," he said. "I feel like I've built the slate up, and (the Heroes) know what I can do. The pressure of going out and showing what I can do is off. But I still want to perform in the postseason. Nobody likes losing."
