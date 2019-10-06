Nearly 80 pct of S. Korea's foreign arms purchased from U.S.: data
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea spent 45.8 trillion won (US$38.3 billion) in the past 13 years to purchase arms from abroad, with the United States being the largest seller with some 80 percent of the total, data showed Sunday.
South Korea spent a total of 35.8 trillion won on U.S. arms from 2006-2018, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration's data submitted to Rep. Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party.
Among the total transactions with the U.S., 24.8 trillion won was from government-to-government foreign military sale (FMS) contracts and the remaining 11 trillion won was made in commercial deals, the data showed.
The largest contract signed during the period was the over 7 trillion-won deal to buy 40 F-35A stealth fighter jets.
South Korea has so far brought in eight F-35As beginning with two in late March and showcased the fighters to the public for the first time last week. The government plans to deploy all 40 by 2021.
By country, Germany was the second-largest arms seller to South Korea with 4.1 trillion won, followed by Britain with 1.38 trillion won and Israel with 1.27 trillion won, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
4
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
2
Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
-
4
(URGENT) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(6th LD) U.S., N. Korea resume nuclear talks in Sweden after monthslong hiatus