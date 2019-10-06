Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rays' Choi Ji-man hitless for 3rd straight postseason game

All Headlines 14:48 October 06, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has gone hitless for his third straight postseason game.

Choi went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk in the Rays' 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday (local time).

The Astros have won the first two games of the best-of-five series, which will move to the Rays' home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday.

In this UPI photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays (R) reacts after fouling a ball off his leg against the Houston Astros in the top of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

Houston starter Gerrit Cole struck out 15 batters in 7 2/3 innings, and Choi, who batted cleanup and played first base, was victimized three times.

In the top of the first, Choi struck out on a foul tip on a 98.1 mph fastball. In the fourth, Choi swung and missed on a 2-2 fastball, clocked at 99.3 mph.

Choi went down swinging again in the seventh inning, this time on a 100 mph fastball.

Choi came on with two men on and nobody out in the ninth, with the Rays down 3-0 against Houston closer Roberto Osuna. Choi battled him for an eight-pitch walk that loaded the bases and was lifted for pinch runner Joey Wendle.

The Rays only eked out one run from their late rally and will go home down 2-0 in the series.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Major League Baseball #postseason
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!