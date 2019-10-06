S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remains alert over the possibility of another typhoon approaching the country, though the chance seems to be slim at the moment, the country's weather agency said Sunday.
Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon, took shape some 1,450 kilometers east of Guam at around 3 a.m., with a maximum wind speed at its center at around 17 meters per second.
As of 9 a.m., Hagibis was traveling west-southwest about 1,240 km east of Guam at a speed of 44 kph, with an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The maximum wind speed at its center was 20 meters per second, or 72 kph.
The typhoon is expected to move westward before turning northwest near Okinawa, the agency said.
It is yet unclear whether the typhoon will have an impact on the Korean Peninsula, it added.
If it does approach the peninsula, it will be the eighth typhoon to affect the country this year, the largest number since the weather agency began compiling relevant data.
"It is highly likely that Hagibis will turn into the largest and strongest typhoon of the year," a weather agency official said. "We are keeping a close watch on its course as if it does move towards Kyushu, it could also have an impact on South Korea."
