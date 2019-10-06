Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean artist Park's work sold for US$1.9 mln in Hong Kong auction

16:23 October 06, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A work by late South Korean artist Park Soo-keun has been sold for HK$15 million (US$1.9 million) at an auction in Hong Kong, a Seoul-based auction house said Sunday.

Park's "Children Playing Game" garnered the highest price among works sold during Seoul Auction's 30th Hong Kong Sale, where a total of 6.6 billion won (US$5.5 million) worth of artworks was sold.

Estimated to have been produced in the early 1960s, Park's work depicts three children playing on the ground.

Among the other sold pieces was another renowned South Korean artist Lee U-fan's "East Winds," which went for HK$13.5 million.

Seoul Auction is set to hold another auction in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan later this month.

This image, provided by Seoul Auction, shows late South Korean artist Park Soo-keun's "Children Playing Game." It was sold for HK$15 million (US$1.9 million) during an auction event in Hong Kong on Oct. 5, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


