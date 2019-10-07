(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 7)

What is more serious is that the Kim regime has not given up its request for sanctions relief and security guarantees in return for a nuclear freeze or partial denuclearization. This demand has made it difficult to make real progress in the talks. The Trump administration has reassured Pyongyang that there would be no regime change. But it has clung to its position that sanctions will remain in place until the North reaches a point where it achieves denuclearization in an irreversible way.