(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 7)

The breakdown of the negotiation seven months after the collapse of the leaders summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, raises concerns in many respects. Due to the procedure to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal and the start of a full-fledged presidential race, Washington has less room to concentrate on denuclearization. Therefore, Pyongyang will most likely put pressure on Trump by fiddling with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and nuclear tests. If Trump reacts with military action, it could once again thrust the Korean Peninsula into the kind of crisis we saw in 2017.