Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 7

General
-- S. Korea's chief nuclear envoy to visit U.S.
-- (News Focus) N. Korea bent on pressure tactics at resumed nuclear talks
-- (News Focus) Rallies for or against justice minister feared to widen S. Korea's ideological divide
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Parliamentary audit of commerce ministry, corporate watchdog
(END)
