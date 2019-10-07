Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 October 07, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/14 Rain 70
Incheon 18/15 Rain 70
Suwon 16/15 Rain 70
Cheongju 17/15 Rain 60
Daejeon 17/15 Rain 60
Chuncheon 16/13 Rain 70
Gangneung 20/13 Rain 70
Jeonju 18/16 Rain 70
Gwangju 19/16 Rain 60
Jeju 25/20 Rain 60
Daegu 20/14 Rain 70
Busan 22/17 Sunny 60
(END)
