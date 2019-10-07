Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

October 07, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/14 Rain 70

Incheon 18/15 Rain 70

Suwon 16/15 Rain 70

Cheongju 17/15 Rain 60

Daejeon 17/15 Rain 60

Chuncheon 16/13 Rain 70

Gangneung 20/13 Rain 70

Jeonju 18/16 Rain 70

Gwangju 19/16 Rain 60

Jeju 25/20 Rain 60

Daegu 20/14 Rain 70

Busan 22/17 Sunny 60

