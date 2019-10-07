Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive

09:28 October 07, 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top nuclear negotiator said Monday that it is up to the United States as to whether the two countries will hold additional denuclearization talks going forward.

Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in Beijing on his way back to North Korea after the breakdown of working-level denuclearization talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, on Saturday in Stockholm.
