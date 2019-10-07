N. Korea's harvest expected to drop due to typhoon
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop production is expected to decline further this year after a typhoon hit the impoverished state already struggling with drought and food shortages, an international organization said in a recent report.
GEOGLAM, a Switzerland-based crop monitoring organization, said in the report released Friday that harvests of rice and other crops are forecast to be below average due to unfavorable weather conditions.
"Heavy rains in August and early September, coupled with the passage of typhoon Lingling on the 7th of September, caused severe localized flooding and damage," GEOGLAM said in the report.
The organization categorized North Korea as an "early warning country," saying that the lack of rainfall from April to June had already affected planting operations and early crop development.
According to a report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization in May, the North's crop output last year dropped to its lowest level in five years, bringing food shortages to about 40 percent of its population.
