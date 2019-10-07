Unionists of Seoul Subway Line No. 9 begin 3-day strike
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers of a Seoul subway began a three-day strike on Monday, demanding an increase in the number of workers and the introduction of a step-based salary system.
The labor union of Seoul Metro Line 9 Corp., which operates the second and third sections of Seoul Subway Line 9, said it launched the strike at 5:30 a.m. as scheduled after its last-minute negotiations with the management over its demands broke down. The union is affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.
The strikers, who account for about half of the subway company's 250 workers, were to operate 100 percent of the scheduled train runs during the morning rush hours, 80 percent from 5-7 a.m. and 60 percent during the remaining hours.
The strike could affect the operation of the first section of the subway, which is operated by another company, Seoul Line 9 Operation Co., if scheduled train runs on the second and third section are delayed.
The subway company and the Seoul metropolitan government will put in substitute workers so that the operation of the subway is maintained at its usual levels.
The operator of the subway also said Line No. 9 will be run from 5:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. the next day, as before the strike.
In case the operation rate should fall below 90 percent, the Seoul regional government will operate 57 reserve vehicles on 46 city bus routes in the South Korean capital, among other measures.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
S. Korea to tighten regulations on illegal immigrants' departures
-
3
(4th LD) U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks end in conflicting assessments
-
4
(7th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of anti-North Korea policy
-
5
(8th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy