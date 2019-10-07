Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean stocks slightly down late Monday morning

All Headlines 11:26 October 07, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a tad lower late Monday morning, paring earlier gains on tech losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.40 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,019.29 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index had opened slightly higher, tracking gains on Wall Street last week on strong job data.

Large caps traded mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics staying flat.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.37 percent, while top chemicals firm LG Chem plunged 2.53 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.79 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 1.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,197.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.20 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!