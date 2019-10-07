Seoul stocks close nearly flat on foreign selling
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat on Monday, with institutional buying more than offsetting a selling streak by foreigners. The Korean won slightly gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,021.73. Trading volume was slim at some 317 million shares worth 3.3 trillion won (US$2.76 billion). Losers far outnumbered gainers 532 to 288.
The index opened significantly higher, tracking gains on Wall Street last week on hopes of an additional U.S. rate cut.
After choppy trading, local shares pared earlier gains as foreigners extended their selling streak to a sixth consecutive session.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 21.6 billion won, while individuals dumped a net 42.4 billion won. Institutions scooped up a net 42.8 billion won.
Local analysts cited hopes of a "good enough deal" at the upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations for the tepid but still positive investor sentiment here.
"President Trump is facing a setback in his efforts for reelection due to the Ukraine scandal. Trump needs a card to reverse the mood, and it is highly likely that the high-level trade talks between the United States and China that are set to be held this week may be one of such cards," Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment, said.
The prolonged trade conflict between the world's two largest economies has been partly blamed for the slump in global trade, which in turn has led to 10 consecutive months of drop in South Korea's own exports.
The U.S. and China are also the world's largest importers of South Korean products.
Most large caps closed in positive terrain, while techs and chemicals suffered a setback.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.52 percent to 47,750 won, while top mobile service provider SK Telecom slipped 0.64 percent to 233,000 won.
Top chemicals firm LG Chem plunged 2.36 percent to 289,000 won.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, surged 1.19 percent to 128,000 won, with top pharmaceutical company Celltrion spiking 3.18 percent to 178,500 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,196.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.20 won from the previous session's close.
