10 N. Koreans missing after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol ship
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Ten North Korean fishermen remained missing on Monday after their fishing boat collided with a Japanese patrol ship, according to Japanese media reports.
The collision took place at around 9 a.m. in waters some 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK and Kyodo News reported.
The fishing boat sank, and 20 crew members onboard were thrown into the waters. Ten of them were rescued, but the others remain unaccounted for, the reports said.
The accident happened inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the reports said. Japan's fisheries ministry said that the accident took place as maritime police were chasing the boat away.
The EEZ is a sea zone over which a country has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources. It stretches out to 200 nautical miles from the coastline.
