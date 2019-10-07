Samsung heir visits India to discuss mobile business: sources
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is visiting India to check the world's largest smartphone maker's businesses there, industry sources said Monday, raising speculations that the South Korean tech giant may make further investment to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Lee arrived in India on Sunday and was briefed by Samsung Electronics officials in Mumbai over the company's mobile business there, according to the sources. It is believed to be Lee's first visit to India since March.
Industry sources speculated that Lee could hold a meeting with Mukesh Ambani, the chief of India's leading conglomerate Reliance Industries, during his India visit.
Samsung was one of the equipment suppliers for Reliance Jio's 4G network businesses. With the Indian telecom firm planning to establish a fifth-generation (5G) network in the nation, industry observers speculate that the two moguls may consult over the issue if there's a meeting.
"There's also a possibility that Lee could meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a source said. "Lee's recent visit shows Samsung has a big interest in the Indian market."
Lee is the only son of hospitalized Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
S. Korea to tighten regulations on illegal immigrants' departures
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
4
(4th LD) U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks end in conflicting assessments
-
5
(8th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy