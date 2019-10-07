SGBC 38,500 UP 150

Nongshim 251,000 UP 5,500

LOTTE 35,800 UP 550

AK Holdings 32,650 UP 100

HankookShellOil 332,000 0

SsangyongCement 5,880 DN 130

KAL 22,900 UP 100

BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 35,900 UP 100

LG Corp. 67,400 UP 300

Hyosung 84,100 UP 200

TaekwangInd 1,118,000 UP 5,000

COSMAX 71,700 UP 1,300

SKCHEM 44,250 0

HDC-OP 30,950 0

DongkukStlMill 6,390 DN 50

LS 46,150 UP 200

GC Corp 113,500 UP 2,500

SBC 15,950 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 50

GS E&C 31,150 DN 150

Hanmi Science 41,850 UP 2,250

TONGYANG 1,475 DN 5

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,450 UP 3,300

SamsungF&MIns 215,500 0

Kogas 39,000 DN 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDS 191,500 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,095 DN 30

SPC SAMLIP 97,800 UP 2,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,650 UP 600

Daesang 21,700 UP 150

Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 50

SK 229,500 UP 3,500

DAEKYO 6,050 0

GKL 21,050 UP 150

KEPCO 25,200 UP 50

Handsome 28,050 UP 350

SKNetworks 5,240 DN 140

WJ COWAY 84,900 DN 1,200

(MORE)