KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 38,500 UP 150
Nongshim 251,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE 35,800 UP 550
AK Holdings 32,650 UP 100
HankookShellOil 332,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,880 DN 130
KAL 22,900 UP 100
BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,900 UP 100
LG Corp. 67,400 UP 300
Hyosung 84,100 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,118,000 UP 5,000
COSMAX 71,700 UP 1,300
SKCHEM 44,250 0
HDC-OP 30,950 0
DongkukStlMill 6,390 DN 50
LS 46,150 UP 200
GC Corp 113,500 UP 2,500
SBC 15,950 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 50
GS E&C 31,150 DN 150
Hanmi Science 41,850 UP 2,250
TONGYANG 1,475 DN 5
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,450 UP 3,300
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 0
Kogas 39,000 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 191,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,095 DN 30
SPC SAMLIP 97,800 UP 2,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,650 UP 600
Daesang 21,700 UP 150
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 50
SK 229,500 UP 3,500
DAEKYO 6,050 0
GKL 21,050 UP 150
KEPCO 25,200 UP 50
Handsome 28,050 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,240 DN 140
WJ COWAY 84,900 DN 1,200
